A ​federal judge on Friday declined to ??immediately block US President Donald Trump's administration from ‌implementing a ​new executive ​order limiting the number of ​people eligible for birthright citizenship that Trump issued after the US ​Supreme Court rejected ‌his previous effort.

US District Judge ​Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, rejected a request for ‌a ​temporary restraining ‌order sought by immigrant ‌rights ??advocates who had ​last year secured a ruling from her blocking ​the Trump administration from enforcing his initial ‌2025 executive order ‌curtailing birthright citizenship.