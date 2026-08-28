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Home / World News / US judge won't immediately block Trump's new birthright citizenship order

US judge won't immediately block Trump's new birthright citizenship order

US District Judge rejected immigrant rights advocates' request to temporarily halt Trump's latest order limiting eligibility for birthright citizenship.

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US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
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A ​federal judge on Friday declined to ??immediately block US President Donald Trump's administration from ‌implementing a ​new executive ​order limiting the number of ​people eligible for birthright citizenship that Trump issued after the US ​Supreme Court rejected ‌his previous effort. 
US District Judge ​Deborah Boardman in Greenbelt, Maryland, rejected a request for ‌a ​temporary restraining ‌order sought by immigrant ‌rights ??advocates who had ​last year secured a ruling from her blocking ​the Trump administration from enforcing his initial ‌2025 executive order ‌curtailing birthright citizenship.
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Topics :USATrumpInternational News

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

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