Home / World News / US Labor Department suspends Cognizant's PERM filings amid investigation

US Labor Department suspends Cognizant's PERM filings amid investigation

Suspension prevents Cognizant from moving ahead with new PERM filings until an investigation into alleged fraud involving its visa programmes is completed

Cognizant, IT industry, Congnisant
Cognizant logo (Photo: Cognizant)
Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:38 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Cognizant's PERM filings have been suspended, the US Department of Labor said, which will prevent the IT services company from moving forward with new filings until the investigation is completed.
 
The move follows investigations initiated by the Labor Department, which looked into alleged fraud committed by the company in its H-1B and PERM visa programmes following whistleblower complaints.
 
"Threats to American workers will not be tolerated. Alongside @WHFraudTF, we are following facts, frauds and finances. Handcuffs await," the department's inspector general Anthony D'Esposito wrote on X.
 
Cognizant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
A permanent labor certification issued by the Department of Labor allows an employer to hire a foreign worker to work permanently in the US. In most instances, before the US employer can submit an immigration petition to the Department of Homeland Security's US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the employer must obtain a certified labor certification application (LCA) from the Labor Department's Employment and Training Administration (ETA).
 
Before applying, the company has to show that there are no qualified US workers for that role and that hiring a foreign worker will not negatively impact the wages and working conditions of American workers.
 
Once PERM is approved, the employer can move ahead with the next steps for an employment-based green card. However, the current suspension does not impact Cognizant's existing approvals or its H-1B visa programmes.
 
The move by the US government shows the seriousness of the Trump administration in cracking down on allegations of misuse of these programmes by IT services companies.
 
Cognizant's dependence on H-1B visas has reduced over the years. Data from the Labor Department show the company filed 3,436 LCAs in 2025, down from 10,189 in 2018.
 
USCIS, over the last one week, has mentioned a few instances where it uncovered exploitation of H-1B visa programmes.
 
"USCIS in Vermont identified H-1B petitions from a major IT consulting company that classified skilled technology jobs at wage levels below what the positions’ duties and requirements supported. This practice undercuts required wages and creates unfair competition for U.S. workers. We denied and revoked multiple petitions, protecting American workers and preserving the integrity of employment-based immigration programs," it wrote on X.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nepal floods: Death toll climbs to 1,357 as rescue efforts continue

Is AfD's historic win in Germany an indication of rise of the far right?

Amazon hires banks for first sterling bond sale to fund AI expansion

Novartis faces third clinical-trial setback in a week as muscle drug fails

Flood-hit Nepal races to rebuild bridges, roads with India, China support

Topics :CognizantUSA

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPM Modi Security Scaresamsung india layoffsEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:38 PM IST

Next Story