Home / World News / US lifts Russian diesel sanctions until Apr 7, 2027, after Trump-Putin call

US lifts Russian diesel sanctions until Apr 7, 2027, after Trump-Putin call

Trump said Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by 500,000 tonnes in November and more thereafter, as US authorises transactions involving Russian-origin diesel

oil, russia
Diesel prices have surged around the world as Ukraine attacked Russian refineries, forcing Moscow to ban diesel exports
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 8:03 AM IST
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The US on Friday lifted sanctions on the sale of Russian diesel till April 7 next year.

The announcement by the US Department of Treasury came minutes after US President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and struck a deal to supply diesel to the American and global markets.

"...all transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations that are related to the sale, delivery, offloading, or importation, including importation into the United States, of diesel fuel of Russian Federation origin are authorised through 12:01 am eastern daylight time, April 7, 2027," the Treasury Department said.

Earlier, Trump said Russia will immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by 500,000 tons in November, and one million tons immediately thereafter.

Russia will then deliver another 3 million tons of diesel based on the condition of Russia's refineries, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Diesel prices have surged around the world as Ukraine attacked Russian refineries, forcing Moscow to ban diesel exports.

The attacks by Houthi militia on refineries in Saudi Arabia had further tightened fuel supplies.

Trump is facing political pressure to take action to reduce fuel prices ahead of the November midterm elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Donald TrumpUS RussiaRussia Oil productionDiesel exportsDonald Trump administration

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

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