Virginia has reported its first measles-associated child death of 2026 after a young child who tested positive for the highly contagious disease died, taking the nationwide death toll from measles to 12 this year.

The Virginia Department of Health announced the death on Friday, stating that the child was between the ages of zero and four. However, officials did not disclose the child's exact age or provide further details, citing the need to protect the family's privacy, ABC News reported.

"There has been a recent increase in measles activity in some areas of Virginia," the department said in a news release on Friday.

The department urged residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their communities from the disease and avoid further fatalities. The latest death comes amid a rise in measles infections across the United States. According to ABC News, other measles-associated fatalities this year have been reported in New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The development also comes days after the Pan American Health Organisation announced that the United States had lost its measles elimination status after maintaining it for more than 25 years. The country first declared measles elimination in 2000, indicating that the virus was no longer spreading continuously within its borders. However, the status is lost when the same strain of the virus circulates continuously for 12 months or longer.