US midterm results unlikely to bring immediate H-1B visa relief: Lawyers

The number of properly submitted, or eligible, registrations fell 38.5 per cent to 211,600 for FY27, from 343,981 a year earlier, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in May. IT companies such as TCS, Infosys and Cognizant have thus filed for extensions of H-1B visas for onsite employees. At the same time, there has been an increase in the number of transfer petitions.
The government has also cancelled the permanent labour certification (PERM) programme for companies such as Cognizant over allegations of bringing in less expensive workers at the expense of local counterparts. Indian companies have been trying to reduce their dependence on H-1B visas and the PERM programme over the past few years as the US government has ratcheted up pressure.