US midterm results unlikely to bring immediate H-1B visa relief: Lawyers

The $100,000 H-1B fee, wage-weighted lottery and proposed higher prevailing wages also remain important areas of contention. Congressional pressure and litigation could weaken some measures, but the administration controls much of their implementation. “I expect greater scrutiny, potential concessions and possibly a moderation of enforcement rather than an immediate return to earlier policies,” she added.

The US government has been adopting several measures to stem the influx of skilled immigrants through the country's visa process. These measures have already led to a significant drop in IT companies opting for H-1B visas.

“The government never had any control over the immigration law. But they circumvented it through holes or using the guise of emergency and rule the country with executive orders. They were using executive orders to overrule the Congress which will not happen anymore and it is unlikely they will be able to do everything with executive order. Regulations that are overtly oppressive is likely to be overruled by Congress,” said Rajiv Khanna, managing attorney at the Law Office of Rajiv Khanna in Virginia.