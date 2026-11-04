US midterms 2026: Democrats on track to retake Congress, Trump reacts

Democrats are set to regain control of the US Congress after a stellar show in the 2026 midterm elections. In a major blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party, Democrats won several districts that Republicans had comfortably won in the 2024 election. On Wednesday (IST), major US news outlets such as CNN and NBC News have projected the Democrats taking complete control of both the House and Senate. According to the latest results, Democrats were leading in the House of Representatives with 182 seats, against 107 for Republicans. A party needs 218 seats to secure a majority in the 435-member chamber.

In the Senate, Democrats were leading with 51 seats, while Republicans had won or were leading in 39, giving Democrats the numbers required for a majority. According to The New York Times, Trump said he was willing to accept the midterm results, even as his party was projected to lose control of the House. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we’ll, you know, look forward to working with them. We’ll probably work something out," he said. ALSO READ: Trump says US will end $4 billion annual military aid to Israel by December Trump attributed the Republican losses to his absence from the ballot. "I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he posted on Truth Social.

Key state-wise results in the 2026 US midterm elections South Carolina: Democrat Annie Andrews wins Democrat Annie Andrews has won the US Senate race in South Carolina, becoming the first Democrat in more than 25 years to represent the state in the Senate. Andrews had faced an uphill battle in the traditionally Republican state against Darline Graham, sister of the late Republican powerbroker Lindsey Graham. Ohio: Democrat Acton defeats Vivek Ramaswamy Democrat Amy Acton defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor's race, reported Reuters. Ohio Senate: Democrat Sherrod Brown wins Texas: Democrat Gina Hinojosa wins Democrat Gina Hinojosa has won the race for Texas governor, defeating incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Hinojosa will be the first Democratic governor of Texas since 1995. Texa Senate: Democrat James Talarico defeats Republican Paxton Democrat James Talarico has won election to the US Senate from Texas, according to Associated Press. Talarico, a state representative, flipped the seat by defeating Republican Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, to pull off a Democrat’s first statewide victory in the state in more than 30 years. Democrat Sherrod Brown has won Ohio Senate race, defeating incumbent Republican Jon Husted after a close battle, according to the Associated Press.Democrat Gina Hinojosa has won the race for Texas governor, defeating incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Hinojosa will be the first Democratic governor of Texas since 1995. Democrat Amy Acton defeats Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio governor's race, reported Reuters.

North Carolina: Roy Cooper flips Senate seat for Democrats Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper won the state's Senate race, defeating the Republican candidate to secure the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Thom Tillis. The victory marked Democrats' first Senate flip of the evening. Georgia: Jon Ossoff retains Senate seat, Keisha Lance Bottoms wins governor's race Democratic incumbent Senator Jon Ossoff defeated Republican challenger Mike Collins, retaining his seat in the Senate. Ossoff has been among Trump's most vocal critics. Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms also won Georgia's gubernatorial election, defeating Republican challenger Rick Jackson. She became the first Black woman elected governor in US history and the first Democrat to win Georgia's top office since 1998.

New York: Kathy Hochul wins re-election Democrat Kathy C Hochul defeated Republican challenger Bruce A Blakeman to win re-election as New York governor, securing a second elected term, according to the Associated Press. Florida: Republicans win key statewide races Republicans secured two major statewide victories in Florida. Senator Ashley Moody defended her seat, while Republican Byron Donalds won the gubernatorial election, becoming the first Black person to serve as Florida governor. New Jersey: Rebecca Bennett flips Republican-held House seat Iowa: Democrat Josh Turek wins Democrat Rebecca Bennett defeated Republican incumbent Thomas H Kean Jr to win New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, flipping a seat that includes Trump's Bedminster golf club, according to the Associated Press.

Democratic US Senate candidate Josh Turek has defeated Republican Ashley Hinson to win the Republican-held US Senate seat in Iowa. Wisconsin: Democrat Gwen Moore wins re-election Democrat Gwen Moore won re-election to the US House of Representatives from Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District, securing another term in Congress. Illinois: Democrat Patty Garcia wins Democrat Patty Garcia won the election to the US House of Representatives from Illinois' 4th Congressional District. Oklahoma: Kevin Hern wins Senate race Republican Kevin Hern defeated Democrat N'Kiyla Jasmine Thomas to win Oklahoma's US Senate race, according to the Associated Press. Hern, who has served in the US House since 2018, was widely expected to win against Thomas, a nurse and military spouse.