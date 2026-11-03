US midterms: 435 House seats, 35 Senate races and a major test for Trump

Americans vote on November 3 in the 2026 midterm elections, with control of the US Congress at stake for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are being contested. Voters will also elect governors in 36 states and thousands of state legislators.

Currently, the Republican Party controls both chambers of Congress, but its majorities are narrow. Opinion polls favour Democrats to win the House, while the Senate remains too close to call, according to Reuters' election-eve analysis. The midterms are also being seen as the first nationwide verdict on Trump's presidency since his return to the White House in January 2025.

How does the US Congress work? The US Congress has two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both play a role in making federal laws, but their composition and terms are different. The House has 435 voting members, with seats distributed among states according to population. Each member represents a congressional district and serves a two-year term. This means all 435 seats are up for election every two years. The Senate, on the other hand, has 100 members, with each state electing two senators regardless of its population. Senators serve six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the seats going to voters every two years.

This year, 33 Senate seats are up in regular elections, while two more are being contested in special elections to fill vacancies. These are the seats previously held by Marco Rubio in Florida and JD Vance in Ohio, who left the Senate after joining Trump's administration. Where do the parties stand? Republicans hold 218 seats in the House against 214 for Democrats. The chamber also has vacancies. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. In the Senate, Republicans have 53 seats, while Democrats have 45. Two independent senators have also formally associated themselves with the Democrats for Senate proceedings, giving the party an effective strength of 47 seats against the Republicans' 53. Democrats need to gain four seats to secure a majority of 51. In case of a 50-50 split, Vice-President JD Vance, a Republican, would have the deciding vote.

Reuters' election-eve assessment puts the House of Representatives in Democrats' favour, while describing the Senate as too close to call. The poll also found that rising living costs were a very important or the most important issue for 78 per cent of respondents. Which races are being closely watched? In the Senate, Democrats are trying to win Republican-held seats in states such as Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Texas, while Republicans are looking to make gains in Democratic-held states including Michigan, Georgia and Minnesota, according to Reuters' election-eve analysis. Some of the key contests are: Alaska: Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is seeking re-election against Democrat Mary Peltola, a former member of the House of Representatives. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting, under which voters rank candidates in order of preference rather than choosing just one.

Iowa: Republican Senator Joni Ernst's decision not to seek re-election has opened up the seat. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is facing Democrat Josh Turek, a state legislator and two-time Paralympic gold medallist. The campaign has focused heavily on the cost of living, tariffs and the economic impact of the war with Iran. Ohio: Democrat Sherrod Brown is seeking to return to the Senate after losing his seat in 2024. He is challenging Republican Jon Husted, who was appointed to replace JD Vance after he became vice-president. The special election will determine who serves the remainder of Vance's term. Michigan: Republican Mike Rogers is challenging Democrat Abdul El-Sayed for an open Senate seat following the retirement of Gary Peters. El-Sayed narrowly defeated former Congresswoman Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary. Stevens subsequently endorsed Rogers, adding to divisions within the Democratic Party. The contest has also been shaped by disagreements over US policy towards Israel and the Gaza war.

Other closely watched Senate contests include Maine, where Republican Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson, and Texas, where Republican Ken Paxton is up against Democrat James Talarico. Kansas and North Carolina are also among the states being watched as Democrats attempt to gain the four seats needed to take control of the Senate. Reuters has identified these as important contests in the battle for the chamber. The House battle The House contest is spread across several states, but Reuters has identified 10 districts that could play an important role in deciding which party controls the chamber. These include Colorado's 8th district, where Republican Gabe Evans faces Democrat Manny Rutinel, and New York's 17th district, where Republican Mike Lawler is being challenged by Democrat Cait Conley. Lawler is among the few Republicans seeking re-election in a district that voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

In Iowa's 1st district, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks is facing Democrat Christina Bohannan, while in North Carolina's 1st district, Democrat Don Davis is seeking re-election against Republican Laurie Buckhout. Ohio's 7th district and Texas' 15th district are also among the closely watched contests. The results in these closely fought districts could determine whether Democrats win the handful of additional seats they need to take control of the House. What happens if Democrats win? The outcome of the elections will determine how much room Trump has to push his legislative policies and how closely Congress scrutinises his administration. The White House's explanation of the US legislative system says that Congress controls lawmaking and federal spending, while the Senate has the power to approve presidential appointments.

According to the research arm of the US Congress, the Congressional Research Service (CRS), and the White House's explanation of the constitutional powers of Congress, there are three broad possibilities. If Republicans retain both chambers, Trump will continue to work with a Congress controlled by his party. This would make it easier for the administration to get its legislative proposals and spending plans through Congress, although it would still need to secure the required votes in both chambers. If Democrats win the House but Republicans retain the Senate, Congress would be divided between the two parties. Democrats would take control of House committees, giving them greater powers to investigate the administration, hold hearings, and seek documents and testimony from government officials. The CRS notes that congressional committees play a central role in overseeing the executive branch and can use subpoenas to compel the production of documents and witness testimony. Republicans, meanwhile, would retain control of the Senate and its power to confirm presidential nominees, including federal judges and senior government officials.

If Democrats win both chambers, Trump would face greater scrutiny from Congress and could find it harder to get his legislative proposals approved. Democrats would control committees in both chambers and have greater say over investigations, legislation, and federal spending. They could also use their majority to delay or reject proposals from the administration. However, winning Congress would not take away Trump's powers as President, who will remain in office until January 2029. He could continue to exercise his executive authority and veto legislation passed by Congress. According to CRS, Congress can override a presidential veto only if two-thirds of members voting in both the House and Senate support doing so.