US military strikes Qeshm Port, Bandar Abbas in southern Iran: Report

Following reports of multiple explosions near the Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Thursday (local time), Fox News Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin, citing a senior US official, stated that the US military conducted strikes on these strategically vital maritime corridors of the Islamic Republic.

In a series of posts on X, the Fox News correspondent stated that the senior US official confirmed the strikes took place "moments ago" but stressed that the operation does not signal a return to full-scale conflict in West Asia or the end of the existing ceasefire arrangement.

"US military just carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas: Senior US official tells me, but this is not a restarting of the war," she wrote in one post.

In a subsequent update, she added that the official reiterated the action was limited in scope, saying it should not be interpreted as a broader escalation or a breakdown of current de-escalation efforts between the two sides. "A senior US official tells me that it was a US military strike on Iran's Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas moments ago, but added this is not a restarting of the war or end to the ceasefire," Griffin posted. These come after multiple explosions were reported near these sites in southern Iran, according to several reports from Iranian state media. According to state media outlet Press TV, an explosion occurred at Bahman Pier in Qeshm during what it described as an exchange of fire between Iranian armed forces and "enemy forces".