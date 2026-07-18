US naval units under surveillance, says Iran's IRGC, warns of 'zero hour'

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Friday (local time) claimed that US Central Command (CENTCOM) naval units in the region are under Iran's surveillance and warned Washington of what it described as a "zero hour" for possible operations.

In a post on X, the IRGC Navy Command said, "The movements and equipment of the American terrorist army are under the supervision of the naval units of the Islamic Republic."

"The Americans are bringing themselves closer every moment to the zero hour of operations against CENTCOM's naval units in the region's waters. Wait...," the statement added.

The IRGC Navy did not provide further details on the nature or timing of any potential operations.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, with both sides exchanging accusations and announcing military actions in the region. US Central Command has previously said its forces continue operations aimed at protecting regional security and maritime navigation, while Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned against US military presence in the Gulf region. Following the warning, the Iranian Army's Public Relations said that its Navy fired coast-to-sea cruise missiles at what it described as an "aggressor" US vessel in the northern Indian Ocean as part of the thirteenth phase of the Army's "Operation Lightning". The Army claimed the cruise missile strike forced the vessel to move out of range, adding that the operation had caused "fear and panic" among US forces.