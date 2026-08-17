U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday ??that Iran should surrender to end ​a war with the U.S. as talks between the countries remained stalled.

"They should put up ??the white flag of surrender," Trump told a Fox News reporter during a phone interview.

An interim deal agreed to in June declared an "immediate and permanent termination ‌of military operations on all fronts", ​but quickly unraveled, with Trump ​saying it was "over" on July 7 and Iran's foreign ministry declaring it "suspended" ​a week later.

Under that memorandum of understanding, Iran and the U.S. committed to negotiating a final deal - covering broader issues such as the fate of Iran's nuclear programme - in a maximum of 60 days, extendable by mutual ​consent. Monday marks 60 days since the MOU was signed.

Separately, Oman and ‌Iran have been in talks to try to reach an agreement to ​restore commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which carried 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began in ‌late February. "If Oman gets in ​the way, we'll bomb the ‌shit out of them," Trump told Fox. The dispute over control of the ‌Strait ??of Hormuz has driven up fuel prices and put pressure on ​Trump to end a war that is unpopular at home ahead of the November midterm elections that will decide control ​of the U.S. Congress.