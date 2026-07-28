US probes China-linked factories in Vietnam, stoking new tariff fears

By Francesca Stevens and Nguyen Dieu Tu Uyen

US customs officials have carried out spot inspections on China-linked factories in Vietnam, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to concerns the White House may soon find reasons to pile more tariffs on the Southeast Asian nation.

Inspectors examined documents, raw material sources and production processes in a bid to determine how much value was added before exporting to the US, as well as potential software intellectual property violations, said the people, who asked not to be identified as sensitive trade talks continue between the two countries.

While the inspections have raised concerns the US will widen its tariff regime against Vietnam, it hasn’t yet provided any significant evidence of Chinese goods illicitly transiting through the country, the people said.

A US Customs and Border Protection spokesman said the agency wasn’t immediately able to comment. As the US continues to press Vietnam on intellectual property, industrial overcapacity and trade fraud, President To Lam’s government has sought to show it’s cracking down on those issues across its economy, including a widely publicized seizure of 50,000 pairs of fake Nikes. The two sides have been negotiating for months to finalize the trade framework agreement they reached in October. The current round of talks have been tense and very difficult, the people said, because they can’t agree on transshipment and other non-tariff barriers.

The search for illicit Chinese goods — either completely unchanged and labeled Made in Vietnam or with little value-add — is at the heart of one of the main accusations leveled against Hanoi by Washington, as President Donald Trump seeks to build a tariff wall around the US economy. “There’s a pure illegal shipment where they send it to Vietnam and put on a Made-in-Vietnam sticker,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said earlier this month, repeating the often-used accusation. But that’s unlikely to change Vietnam’s tariff fate. Vietnam was among 60 economies hit with new US tariffs Friday because the US said it had failed to do enough to prevent forced labor in their supply chains. The decision doesn’t “fully reflect the reality and Vietnam’s efforts in preventing, reducing, and eliminating forced labor, including banning the import of products made using forced labor,” Vietnam’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

In response to the intellectual property claims, Vietnam has toughened enforcement, which it outlined in a submission to the US Trade Representative after it was labeled a “priority foreign country” in an April report. The 3,581-page document highlights nearly 20,000 infringement cases that authorities handled between 2021 and 2025. Vietnam is also among countries under investigation for alleged excess manufacturing capacity, the only nation currently facing three so-called Section 301 actions by the US. The investigations come as trade officials are still struggling to make headway on a final tariff deal, which Greer has said must go beyond just narrowing the $178 billion trade gap. The US is pressing Hanoi to cut non-tariff barriers, deepen cooperation on economic security and transshipment and strengthen protections for US intellectual property.

Moving from a general framework to a full-fledged agreement between Washington and Hanoi has proved challenging “precisely because of the high stakes for Vietnam,” said Laura Schwartz, senior Asia analyst at Verisk Maplecroft. The transshipment issue is particularly difficult, she added, but the pressure to reach an agreement will rise as “findings from the investigations translate into implemented tariffs.” In recent years, Vietnam has become a key manufacturing hub for some of the biggest US brands, as Trump’s first trade war with China pushed companies to diversify supply chains. Nike Inc. produces more than half of its shoes in Vietnam, while Apple Inc. has migrated much of its non-iPhone production, particularly Airpods and laptops, to the country.