US proposal to Iran more detailed than a simple 'one-page offer': Trump

A significant US proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff with Iran is considerably more detailed than a simple "one-page offer."

The US President clarified the scope of the diplomatic outreach on Thursday (local time), as Tehran continues to evaluate communications from Washington transmitted via Pakistani mediators.

Responding to inquiries regarding whether Iran had engaged with what some had termed a "one-page proposal," Trump challenged that description of the document.

"Well, it's more than a one-page offer. It's an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons, they are going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want," Trump informed the press.

When questioned on whether the Iranian leadership had consented to these terms, Trump indicated that a verbal agreement does not necessarily signal a definitive resolution. "They have agreed. When they agree, it doesn't mean much because the next day they forgot they agreed," he said, further noting, "And you know, we're dealing with different sets of leaders." According to reports from Iranian media, the government in Tehran has yet to formalise a conclusion regarding the American overture. Local outlets suggest that officials are still in the process of reviewing "messages" from the United States that were delivered through intermediaries in Pakistan.

According to IRNA, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed during a briefing on Thursday (local time) that while these messages are being assessed, no official response has been conveyed to the American side yet. The spokesperson indicated that the primary subjects of the deliberations remain a ceasefire and "stability in the region." Adding further context to the deliberative phase, Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry is meticulously weighing the proposals communicated through mediation channels. In a bid to advance these efforts, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, whose nation has assumed a leading role in the process.