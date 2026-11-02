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US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine before winter

Washington is supporting a rapid restart of Russian natural gas exports through Ukrainian pipelines as part of talks to secure an energy ceasefire before winter

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment
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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 10:24 AM IST
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The United States is backing a rapid resumption of Russian natural gas exports to Europe via pipelines crossing Ukraine as part of talks aimed at securing an energy ceasefire before winter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials. 
 
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaRussiaEurope

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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