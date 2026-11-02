US pushes to restore Russian gas sales to Europe via Ukraine before winter
Washington is supporting a rapid restart of Russian natural gas exports through Ukrainian pipelines as part of talks to secure an energy ceasefire before winter
Washington is supporting a rapid restart of Russian natural gas exports through Ukrainian pipelines as part of talks to secure an energy ceasefire before winter
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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 10:24 AM IST