US returns over $12 bn in oil proceeds to Venezuela since Maduro's ouster

The Trump administration says it has returned more than $12 billion, or almost 99 per cent, of the revenue obtained from the sales of Venezuelan oil since it ousted then-President Nicolas Maduro in January.

In a report released Thursday by the State Department, the accounting firm KPMG said the sales of Venezuelan crude, along with minor amounts of gold, minerals and fertilizer, produced $12.26 billion. Almost all of the money has been returned to Venezuela under the terms of a broad energy deal reached with the country's interim authorities, according to the report.

As of Sept. 30, the end of the 2026 budget year, $168.6 million remained in an escrow account managed by the US Treasury Department, the report said.

Under the terms of the deal, Venezuelan crude is sold on the open market, with proceeds going into the US-managed account. Venezuelan officials then seek approval for those funds to be returned to the country to pay for infrastructure and humanitarian needs. The report offers a window into the Venezuelan government's finances since the US captured Maduro - bringing him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges - and took effective control of the country's dilapidated oil industry. The bulk of the more than $12 billion in oil revenue collected by the US through September was disbursed to individuals and businesses in Venezuela through foreign exchange transactions with commercial banks in the country.