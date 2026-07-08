US revokes Iran oil sanctions waiver: What it means for global oil trade

The US has revoked, with immediate effect, a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed the purchase of Iranian oil without attracting US penalties. The decision came after alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted fresh American military strikes against Tehran.

The waiver, issued in late June, had temporarily allowed the production, delivery and sale of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products until August 21 as part of a broader understanding between Washington and Tehran.

"As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based," a US official told CBS News. "Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior. Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences. Our negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal."

What led to the US action The decision followed attacks on commercial tankers in and around the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), three tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles in recent days. There was no immediate response from Tehran or any claim of responsibility. Hours later, the United States launched military strikes against Iran, saying the attacks on commercial shipping violated the ceasefire agreement. In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "US Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway."

CENTCOM further said that "Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire". Several explosions were later reported near Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran, while Iranian state media also reported blasts near Bandar Abbas. According to Al Jazeera, multiple explosions occurred at Sirik port after projectiles struck commercial and fishing piers. What does this mean for US-Iran relations? This recent development has increased uncertainty over the diplomatic understanding reached between the two countries just weeks ago. The US Treasury Department had lifted sanctions on June 21 after Washington and Tehran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), temporarily allowing Iranian oil exports until August 21.

The understanding was seen as an initial step towards a wider agreement covering Iran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief. However, the latest attacks and the US military response have put that process at risk. Iran has strongly criticised Washington's decision. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the move a "clear violation" of Article 10 of the MoU signed on June 18. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the US Treasury's move to lift the temporary suspension of the embargo on Iranian oil sales, which is a gross violation of Article 10 of the Memorandum of Understanding to End the War and holds the US government responsible for the consequences of this breach of promise," the ministry said in a statement.

It further said that the decision, announced less than 20 days after the agreement was signed, reflected what it described as Washington's "malicious intentions, instability and unreliability". It also alleged that the US had repeatedly violated different provisions of the agreement, either directly or "through the actions of the Zionist regime against Lebanon". According to the statement, Iran had sought to implement its commitments under the agreement in good faith since the MoU was signed. What does this mean for global oil trade? Oil prices gained more than 2 per cent on Wednesday after the US military launched airstrikes against Iran. Brent crude futures gained $1.92, or 2.6 per cent, at $76.08 a barrel at 9.30 am, reported Reuters.

"While the revocation doesn't fundamentally change oil market dynamics, it's important from a sentiment perspective. It heightens the risk of a breakdown in the temporary deal between the US and Iran," Reuters quoted ING commodity strategists as saying. Saul Kavonic, head of research at MST Marquee, told Reuters that the current flare up is a reminder to the market of how fragile passage through the Strait of Hormuz remains. According to him, if tensions persist and traffic through the Strait remains below 50 per cent of pre-war levels, the resulting supply constraints could support higher oil prices.