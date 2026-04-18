US sanctions Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders; warns over Hormuz security

The US imposed sanctions on seven senior commanders of Iraqi militias that are supported by Iran, including groups like Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq, for allegedly planning and carrying out attacks on US personnel and coalition forces in the region.

Officials have said the move is part of a broader effort to counter Iran's influence in Iraq and deter further violence against US interests.

The action also signifies a US strategy of using economic pressure, not just military force, to target Iran's network of allies, while warning global banks and firms to stop doing business with anyone tied to these groups.

"We will not allow Iraq's terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests," Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said Friday. "Those who enable these militias' violence will be held accountable." US Central Command says ships moving through Strait of Hormuz "We'll see what this looks like going forward. But I think we should all remain optimistic," US Central Command chief Adm Brad Cooper told reporters Friday after Iran announced the vital waterway was open to commercial vessels. The top commander in West Asia also confirmed that the US military will be working to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz but would offer no details on the scope of the task.

"It's a mission that we've undertaken," Cooper told reporters on a call Friday before adding that he wouldn't want to "characterise" the extent to which the critical waterway has been mined by Iran as part of a weekslong conflict with the US and Israel. Cooper said that it was "well within our ability to remove mines." Earlier on Friday Trump said in a social media post that "Iran, with the help of the USA, has removed, or is removing, all sea mines!" Cooper also said the American naval blockade of ships tied to Iran will remain in place for as long as Trump "says it will remain in effect." "US forces have eyes on every Iranian port. We are watching every Iranian ship in every port. Period. Full stop," he said, adding that the US military presence can stay in the region indefinitely.

"We're well-provisioned. We're well-manned. We have all the forces necessary to sustain this for as long as necessary," Cooper said. Iran threatens reciprocal measures if US blockade continues In comments published by Iranian state media Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei slammed the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports as a violation of the ceasefire agreement. He said the Strait of Hormuz remains under the supervision of Iran, which is serious about its commitments. But if the US violates its own commitments, then "Iran will take the necessary reciprocal measures". "No leniency will be shown in this regard," he said.

First cruise ship transits Strait of Hormuz since Iran war began The vessel-tracker MarineTraffic said the Malta-flagged passenger vessel, reportedly sailing without passengers and bound for Oman, departed Dubai on Friday after remaining docked for 47 days. It said the Celestial Discovery ship is expected to arrive in Oman on Saturday. Hours earlier, Iran and the US said the strategic waterway, which has been effectively closed since the beginning of the conflict, will be fully open to commercial traffic. UN chief says opening Strait of Hormuz is step in right direction Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated the United Nations position: "We need the full restoration of international navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz to be respected by all parties," his spokesman said.