Home / World News / US, Saudi forces carry out strikes on Iran-backed militia sites in Iraq

US, Saudi forces carry out strikes on Iran-backed militia sites in Iraq

Saudi Arabia said earlier Tuesday that it for a second day shot down drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the nation's eastern region

Iraq
Representative image from file (Reuters)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 7:56 AM IST
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American and Saudi forces struck sites used by Iran-backed militias in Iraq to carry out attacks in recent days, the US military said Tuesday.

"US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," US Central Command said in a statement, using an acronym for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

It said the Revolutionary Guard "and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further US military response."  Saudi Arabia said earlier Tuesday that it for a second day shot down drones fired by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which had attempted to target petroleum facilities in the nation's eastern region. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered security agencies to investigate after the Saudis alleged a similar attack on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US MilitarySaudi Arabia

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:55 AM IST

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