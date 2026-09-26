US says China agreed to buy 10 million tonnes of coal in 2027, 2028

China agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the US next year and again in 2028, according to the White House, in a sign of further progress in easing trade frictions between the world’s two largest economies.

The two sides will also pursue more favorable tariffs on $30 billion of non-sensitive goods from either nation as part of the agreement reached under the US-China Board of Trade, the White House said in a statement.

US products eligible for preferential tariffs include agricultural goods, seafood, timber, cosmetics and medical devices, it said. Chinese consumer items such as small appliances, toys, holiday decorations and children’s car seats are covered in the deal.

The moves follow Donald Trump’s summit with China’s Xi Jinping this week in Washington. Trade has been a point of contention between the two countries, with tariffs a defining feature of Trump’s second term in office and Beijing being one of his main targets for the levies. Coal production is high on the US president’s agenda and his administration has moved to revitalize the industry to consolidate its place as a premium source of energy for the country. Trump said in June he would marshal hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars in an effort to strengthen the sector. The agreement with China comes amid soaring energy prices in the US, with electricity costs climbing on the back of surging demand from new factories and data centers fueling the artificial-intelligence industry.

Calls to China’s State Council Information Office and Ministry of Commerce went unanswered outside normal business hours on Saturday. China’s state-run Xinhua reported on Saturday that the countries’ militaries had agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening crisis communication and prevention as soon as possible. The news agency said Trump and Xi had endorsed the work of the bilateral trade consultation mechanism and the reciprocal tariff-relief arrangement on some goods. The leaders instructed officials to implement the agreements, according to the report. The White House said the two countries had launched a working group focused on addressing market-access barriers in agriculture, a sector that has long been a central issue in bilateral trade negotiations.