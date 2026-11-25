The Trump administration has quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, after Moscow showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation ventures, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner told European officials ‌that corporate tie-ups were no longer a core aspect of the US pitch to Russia, the report said, citing five officials briefed on the change in tactic.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Top Russian and US officials, including Kushner, held talks about bringing a US investor into the Nord Stream pipelines that delivered gas to Germany ‌before Russia invaded Ukraine, Reuters reported in October.

Kushner, who has been trying to broker a truce between Russia and Ukraine and views doing business as central to restoring peace, also floated postwar ideas such as US companies investing in ‌Russian oil projects and titanium production ventures, the FT report ‌said. Russian officials initially responded positively to the US suggestions but Russia ‌has since cooled on the idea, as it insists on Ukraine giving up territory and making other concessions Kyiv considers unacceptable in exchange for peace, the FT report added. "It was made pretty clear that the Russians were not in the market for this kind of thing," one of the officials told ‌the paper.