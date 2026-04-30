US shifted from 'managing world's energy' to 'disruption' strategy: IRGC

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption", and Iran has now become the center of the "coalition against disruption."

The IRGC said that the disruption project was launched by the US to contain China, Russia and Europe.

In a post on X, the IRGC said, "The Trump administration shifted from the strategy of "managing the world's energy" to "disruption," and a maritime blockade began as part of the grand disruption project to contain China, Russia, and Europe; but after 20 days, this assessment is deepening in the White House that the project has failed and Tehran has become the center of the 'coalition against disruption'."

Earlier, news outlet Axios reported that CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper is set to debrief US President Donald Trump as the Military mulls a new wave of operations in Iran. Meanwhile, as per a report by the Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran. According to officials, it is a high-risk bid to compel a nuclear capitulation Tehran has long refused. In a bid to blow up Iran's economy, Trump opted to continue blocking its oil exports by preventing shipping to and from its ports. He assessed that his other options--resume bombing or walk away from the conflict--carried more risk than maintaining the blockade, The Wall Street Journal reported.