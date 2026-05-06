Home / World News / US shuts consulate in Pak's Peshawar citing safety of diplomatic personnel

US shuts consulate in Pak's Peshawar citing safety of diplomatic personnel

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security

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US Department of State has announced the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar, Pakistan (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 8:39 AM IST
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The US has announced the phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, citing a commitment to the safety of its diplomatic personnel.

"The US Department of State is announcing the phased closure of the US Consulate General in Peshawar. Responsibility for diplomatic engagement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will transfer to the US Embassy in Islamabad," a US State Department spokesperson said in a statement here on Tuesday.

"This decision reflects our commitment to the safety of our diplomatic personnel and efficient resource management," the statement said, adding that the US administration's policy priorities in Pakistan remain steadfast despite the change in physical presence in Peshawar.

The State Department spokesperson said the US will continue to engage meaningfully with the people and officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster economic ties, promote regional security, and advance the interests of the American people.

"The Department, through the US Mission to Pakistan, remains dedicated to advancing the US-Pakistan relationship through our remaining diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore," the spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US PakPakistan Peshawar

First Published: May 06 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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