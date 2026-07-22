Why US strikes on southern Iran are putting the Gulf's sea lanes on edge

The United States has intensified its attacks on southern Iran, Iran has expanded its retaliation by targeting countries hosting US military bases, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels have announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

The latest developments have brought two critical maritime routes -- the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait -- into focus, raising concerns over global energy supplies, shipping and regional security.

Why is the US attacking southern Iran?

The US military carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Iran early Wednesday as efforts to restore a temporary ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remained stalled.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latest attacks targeted aircraft shelters, drone storage sites and other military facilities. President Donald Trump also indicated that the campaign would intensify, saying the US had “no interest in meeting” Iran at this stage. The fighting comes weeks after an interim agreement aimed at reducing tensions collapsed. Both Washington and Tehran have since accused each other of violating the deal. The conflict has increasingly centred on the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports passes. Iran has threatened to disrupt shipping in the area, while the US has increased naval operations around Iranian waters.

Which areas in southern Iran have been attacked? US strikes have focused on Iran’s southern coastline, particularly Hormozgan province and nearby areas, Al Jazeera reported. Explosions have been reported in Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Qeshm, Bushehr, Dashti, Bostan, Sirik and Bandar-e Lengeh. Iranian officials said the latest attacks caused greater damage than previous rounds. Bandar Abbas, Iran’s main naval port overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, has been among the worst-hit locations. Iranian media reported casualties after strikes damaged the Kahurestan Bridge and nearby residential areas. A railway facility, communications infrastructure and several transport links were also reportedly hit, causing power outages in surrounding areas.

Authorities in Hormozgan said multiple bridges connecting Bandar Abbas with nearby towns were damaged. Health infrastructure has also been been affected. More than 200 patients were evacuated from Baghaei Specialised Hospital in Ahvaz after nearby strikes reportedly forced the hospital to stop functioning. Why is southern Iran strategically important? Southern Iran is home to some of the country’s most critical naval and military facilities. The Trump administration said the strikes are aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said its operations are focused on missile sites, air defence systems, command centres, drone facilities and coastal surveillance infrastructure.

Bandar Abbas is especially significant because it hosts both Iran’s regular navy and the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The port sits directly on the Strait of Hormuz, making it central to Iran’s military strategy and energy exports. The waterway has long been one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, giving the area enormous strategic and economic importance. Why is Iran attacking Bahrain and other Gulf countries? As US and Israeli military operations against Iran have expanded, Tehran has widened its retaliation across the Gulf. Iran has launched attacks against several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Israel. In recent days, Bahrain and Kuwait have come under greater pressure because they host major US military facilities.

Iran has said any country allowing American forces to launch operations from its territory could become a legitimate military target. Gulf governments, however, maintain that their territory is not being used to carry out offensive attacks against Iran. Why are Bahrain and Kuwait strategically important? Bahrain and Kuwait play key roles in the US military presence in West Asia. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, which oversees naval operations across the Gulf and nearby waters. Kuwait is home to major US military installations, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, both of which support American operations across the region.

Because of these facilities, Iran said the two countries are part of the broader US military network in West Asia. Why have the Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia? Yemen’s Houthi movement has announced an immediate maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia, warning of further escalation in the region. The group said the blockade was a response to what it described as Saudi Arabia’s long-running blockade of Yemen and recent attacks on Yemeni territory. The Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of restricting Yemen’s ports and airports for years and said they were responding with “a blockade for a blockade”.

The announcement came shortly after an attack on Sanaa International Airport. The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the strike, while Yemen’s internationally recognised government said it had carried out the operation to stop an Iranian aircraft from landing. Following the airport attack, the Houthis launched ballistic missiles towards Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport. Saudi authorities said the missiles were intercepted. Why is the Bab el-Mandeb Strait strategically important? The Houthis’ announcement has drawn global attention because it involves the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes. The narrow waterway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and serves as the main maritime link between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal.