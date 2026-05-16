US starting to witness heavy job losses in occupations exposed to AI

By Matthew Boesler

Several US occupations expected to be impacted by artificial intelligence saw heavy job losses for a second year in 2025, led by customer service representatives and certain types of secretaries and salespeople.

A group of 18 occupations flagged by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as exposed to AI, accounting for about 10 million jobs, saw a 0.2 per cent drop in employment between May 2024 and May 2025, according to annual data published Friday. That compared with an increase in overall employment of 0.8 per cent over the same period.

Excluding the fast-growing category of medical secretaries and assistants, however — a job tied to the ongoing boom in the healthcare sector — employment in the other 17 occupations fell 1.6 per cent for the second year in a row.

The data offer indications that deployment of AI tools across American workplaces may be starting to contribute to a large-scale rearrangement of employment patterns. In a report published Thursday, Goldman Sachs economists found that “occupations highly exposed to AI substitution have seen openings fall below pre-pandemic levels, while those exposed to AI augmentation or less exposed to AI have seen job openings fall more gradually.” Employment of customer service representatives fell by 130,180, or 4.8 per cent, in the year through May 2025, according to the BLS Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics release. The number of secretaries and assistants except medical, legal and executive fell by 31,030, or 1.8 per cent, while wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives excluding for technical and scientific products were down 28,670, or 2.3 per cent.