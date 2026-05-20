US State Secy Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26 ahead of Quad meet

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to further cooperation in the fields of trade, defence and energy.

The Department of State announced the visit that would take Rubio to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

"Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The Secretary will discuss energy, security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, Pigott said.

Rubio will travel to India from Sweden, where he will attend the Nato Foreign Ministers meeting on May 22.