Home / World News / US State Secy Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26 ahead of Quad meet

US State Secy Marco Rubio to visit India from May 23-26 ahead of Quad meet

India is set to host a meeting of Quad foreign ministers next week that is expected to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including the fallout of the West Asia crisis

Marco Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:35 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will undertake a four-day visit to India beginning May 23 to further cooperation in the fields of trade, defence and energy.

The Department of State announced the visit that would take Rubio to Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

"Secretary Rubio will travel to India from May 23-26, where he will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The Secretary will discuss energy, security, trade, and defence cooperation during meetings with senior Indian officials, Pigott said.

Rubio will travel to India from Sweden, where he will attend the Nato Foreign Ministers meeting on May 22.

India is set to host a meeting of Quad foreign ministers next week that is expected to deliberate on pressing global challenges, including the fallout of the West Asia crisis.

The New Delhi meeting is planned for May 26, and it is scheduled to be attended by Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presiding over it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nobel-winning economist Edmund Phelps reshaped modern thinking on inflation

OpenAI celebrates court win against Musk, but more challenges lie ahead

Premium

West Asia crisis: Russian oil waiver extension a huge relief, say experts

Putin heads to China days after Trump's visit as Beijing balances ties

Trump says Iran wants deal but fresh US strikes remain possible soon

Topics :QuadTrump administrationUS India relations Indo-US Indo-US tiesIndo-US relationship

First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story