US strike on Iran's Kharg Island risks further disruptions to oil supply

Iran is heavily reliant on Kharg Island, which processes about nine out of every 10 barrels of its crude exports — mostly to China. An escalation that could impact those flows would further rattle oil markets, after the effective shut-in of Persian Gulf supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent prices soaring more than 40 per cent since the start of the conflict.

“This will likely impair Iran’s ability to export — it’s Trump trying to escalate in order to de-escalate,” said Rachel Ziemba, a senior fellow at the Centre for a New American Security. “The biggest risk to oil markets, and the war, is whether Iran retaliates.”