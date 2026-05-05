Home / World News / US strikes alleged drug-trafficking boat in Caribbean Sea, 2 killed

US strikes alleged drug-trafficking boat in Caribbean Sea, 2 killed

In the latest attack Monday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes

ship, boat, vessel
The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 12:20 PM IST
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The US military said it launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing two persons.

The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 188 people in total. Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes have ramped up again in recent weeks, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls "narcoterrorism" in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.

The attacks began as the US built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.

In the latest attack Monday, US Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfs the vessel in flames.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives.

But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing "narcoterrorists".

Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :US MilitaryDrug traffickingNarcoticsVenenzula narcos

First Published: May 05 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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