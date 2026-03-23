US strikes destroy Iran's Qom turbine engine plant amid escalating conflict

In a devastating attack by the US, Iran's Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant, which used to produce gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components, has been destroyed, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

US Central Command shared a photograph of the destroyed plant, which was taken on March 6, showing the intensity of the damage caused by the attack.

In a post on X, US Central Command wrote, "The Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The photo dated on March 6, 2026, shows the plant before U.S. airstrikes, and the second photo shows the plant three days later, after a devastating attack from U.S. forces."

The US-Israel and Iran conflict that started with the assassination of 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has entered its fourth week. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Macron reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences. In a post on X, he said, "I have just held a conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and our commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences, at a time when the Kingdom is subjected to repeated and unacceptable attacks by Iranian missiles and drones."