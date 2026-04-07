US strikes Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Trump's deadline to open Hormuz

The United States on Tuesday carried out strikes on military targets on Iran’s strategically important Kharg Island, according to a report by Axios, citing a senior US official. Around 90 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports pass through Kharg Island, which is home to that country's key refineries.

Earlier, Iran’s Mehr News Agency reported multiple strikes on Kharg Island, while the Iranian Red Crescent said a railway line in Karaj had been hit.

Local media outlet Nournews also reported disruptions to the electricity supply in parts of Karaj after projectiles struck transmission lines.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of targeting Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants and bridges if Tehran does not agree to a deal. Trump, in a post on social media, said he would strike key infrastructure if Iran failed to negotiate a peace plan by the set deadline of Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

‘Every bridge’ and ‘power plant’ could be targeted: Trump At a White House briefing on Monday (US time), Trump had outlined the scale of the potential action, saying, “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again” if his conditions were not met. When asked whether civilian infrastructure would be off limits, Trump did not rule out such strikes. During the same briefing, Trump pushed back against questions on whether targeting civilian infrastructure would violate international law.