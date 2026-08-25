US Supreme Court sides with Donald Trump for now on mail ballot curbs

The US Supreme Court gave President Donald Trump a temporary victory on his push to use the Postal Service to limit the distribution of mail ballots in the November midterms, while leaving open the prospect of a renewed challenge in the coming days.

Over dissents from the court's three liberals, the justices on Monday put on hold a Boston federal court ruling that blocked key parts of Trump's executive order from being fully implemented.

The high court decision doesn't guarantee the program will be in place for this year's election, and the dispute could quickly return to the Supreme Court. The emergency request addressed only whether a suit by a California-led group of states was premature, not whether Trump had authority to impose the rules.

"The court's disposition of this application does not mean that any measure taken by the government to implement the order will necessarily be lawful," the court said in an unsigned opinion. "On that score, time will tell." The decision is likely to set off a new round of legal wrangling before US District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston over final Postal Service regulations set to be published on Wednesday to implement the executive order. The high court order blocks one injunction issued by Talwani, but doesn't directly affect a different one she issued in a separate case. Should it take effect for November, the program could help Republicans keep control of Congress. Trump says his rules would combat voter fraud, but opponents say they would create chaos and disenfranchise large numbers of legitimate voters. The ruling comes with the election only 71 days away, amid approaching deadlines for states to send ballots to voters.

"Today's court decision is a temporary setback, nothing more," said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who is helping press the legal challenge. "This fight is far from over." White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis called the ruling "a major win for the security of American elections." The disputed provisions are "commonsense measures that protect the security of mail-in ballots and ensure only Americans are electing American leaders," she said. 'Citizenship Lists' The executive order tasks the Department of Homeland Security with sending "citizenship lists" to the states, which must then send their own rosters of eligible voters to the Postal Service in order to have ballots sent by mail. The Postal Service would then require states to use special bar-coded envelopes.

The executive order also directs the Justice Department to investigate and potentially prosecute state and local officials who send ballots to ineligible voters. The Supreme Court majority said Trump's order, on its own, "does not harm the states, so the district court lacked jurisdiction to bar the government from trying to implement it." Dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor countered that "a commonsense reading of the executive order" showed that the states "face a sufficiently concrete and imminent injury" to meet constitutional requirements. Sotomayor, who was joined by Justice Elena Kagan, sought to downplay the effect of the decision, saying it "merely postpones adjudication" of the lawsuit, pressed by 23 states and the District of Columbia.

In a separate dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said the ruling "needlessly injects chaos and uncertainty into the upcoming midterm elections." Opponents say Trump is trying to usurp the authority to set federal election rules, a power the Constitution gives to the states and Congress. "The president has no constitutional authority to regulate elections," the states told the high court. The states, all of which have Democrat attorneys general or governors, are pressing one of the half-dozen pending legal challenges to the executive order. The states say delaying litigation will only exacerbate the potential harm and confusion caused by the executive order. Should the changes take effect, the states say they would have to redesign their ballots, train election officials and educate voters.

The Trump administration told the Supreme Court that the states filed their suit too soon - three days after he issued the executive order and months before the Postal Service had even issued a proposed rule laying out the details of the planned system. "The executive order is an intra-branch directive from the president to his subordinates - which, of its own force, does not change anything at all about elections in any state," argued US Solicitor General D. John Sauer, the administration's top Supreme Court lawyer. Sauer told the Supreme Court that implementation of a final Postal Service Rule "will need to begin well before November - indeed, as soon as early to mid-August - to be effective for the 2026 election."