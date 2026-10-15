US teen arrested in Illinois for plotting attack on Hindu place of worship

A teenager was arrested for allegedly plotting to carry out a "mass shooting" at a Hindu place of worship in the US state of Illinois, with investigators recovering a manifesto expressing white supremacist ideology and references to violence against people of Indian descent.

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, of Palatine village was arrested on October 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to investigators, the youth had tried to open fire "potentially targeting" the place of worship in the Aurora city in Illinois, but his gun jammed, forcing him to drive back home, a move that prevented a mass murder.

The specific intended location has not been disclosed by the authorities. Palatine Police detectives examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter's Manifesto)", which contained "statements expressing white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence directed toward individuals of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent". Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning to carry out the attack on October 11. "However, the specific intended location has not been confirmed and remains under investigation," police said on Wednesday. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it appreciated the timely action by law enforcement authorities and was in touch with members of the Indian diaspora while closely monitoring developments.

The arrest comes amid celebrations of Hindu festivals, including Navaratri and Durga Puja, and just two weeks after the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio, was vandalised. On October 11, the Palatine Police Department was contacted by the Mount Prospect Police Department regarding information it had received about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis. According to a report by NBC Chicago, Paporakis had worked as a cashier at fast-food restaurant Taco Bell and had plotted to carry out a "mass shooting of Indian people" at a Hindu temple in Aurora.

He drove to the temple last Sunday "decked out for war". The day he chose to carry out the carnage at the sprawling place of worship was filled with people. He was "one malfunctioning rifle away from becoming a mass shooter". Paporakis showed up "to kill a significant number of Indians", the report said, quoting police. Investigators said he had a "modified AR-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammo, enough to fill ten magazines for reloading, along with body armour, gasoline cans" and an assortment of Hakenkreuz (hooked cross used by Nazis), the report said. Paporakis allegedly drove from his mother's home in Palatine to the Aurora temple. Authorities said that "he tried to open fire but the gun jammed, so he drove home".

There he "searched the internet trying to learn how to unjam his gun and called a colleague, informing them of (his) intent to carry out a mass shooting". The co-worker then notified the police, informing them of the plot, and Paporakis was arrested Sunday before he could return to the temple. The youth was arrested as he was leaving his residence following a coordinated response by the Palatine and Mount Prospect police departments. Paporakis has been charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons. He appeared for a detention hearing on Wednesday at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, where a judge ordered him detained. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

According to investigators, Paporakis "expressed pleasure calling himself a sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day". In a social media post, the Hindu American Foundation commended law enforcement for swift action. "We also urge the community to stay vigilant and report any potential threat. Every community deserves to worship without fear," it said. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said the "disturbing plot" comes as Hindus gather in large numbers to celebrate Navratri, and just two weeks after an attack on a temple in Ohio. "Hindu temples and all houses of worship must be sanctuaries of peace, prayer, and solace - NEVER targets of hate, violence, or terror. We thank law enforcement for their swift action in averting what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.

"We urge elected officials and law enforcement agencies to take the growing threats against Hindu places of worship seriously, strengthen protections, and unequivocally condemn Hinduphobia," it said in a social media post. The group called on temples and community organisations to review their security measures, remain vigilant, and promptly report suspicious activity. "The freedom to worship without fear is a fundamental American right. It must be protected," it said. Police said they were working with the FBI as the investigation continued, including a review of possible additional charges. Authorities have not identified any known ongoing threat to the public associated with the incident.