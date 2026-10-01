US tells France and Germany to release diesel stocks or face export ban

The Trump administration has ‌told Germany and France to ​draw down emergency diesel inventories ​to help to ease global fuel prices or face a potential ​US diesel export ban, said three people close to the discussions.

The warning marks an escalation of pressure on Europe as US President Donald Trump considers a potential diesel export ban to ​bring down US fuel prices ahead of November's midterm elections.

The US ‌administration has been particularly frustrated with France and Germany, which ​US officials believe have not fully followed through on earlier commitments to release emergency oil and petroleum stocks, Reuters has reported previously.

"It is ‌in Europe's best interest ​to work with the United States ‌as we pursue multiple pathways to boost the supply ‌of refined ??products and lower costs for consumers," one of the sources, ​a US official, told Reuters.