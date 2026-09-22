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US threatens to shut Iranian airlines out of global operations this week

The sanctions threat goes beyond the airlines, targeting airports, ticketing companies, fuel suppliers, and other support businesses that help air carriers operate abroad

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to cripple Iran's economy
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has threatened to shut down all the Iranian airlines around the world (Representative pic)
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 10:41 AM IST
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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international travel starting Wednesday (local time), September 23, as Washington threatens foreign companies with secondary sanctions if they continue servicing the country's carriers.
 
“On September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent reportedly told CNBC on Monday.
 
The warning extends to airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other businesses that these airlines rely on to operate, Al Jazeera reported.
 
“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” the report quoted Bessent as saying.
 
The US has earlier sanctioned Iran’s aviation industry, with Bessent also issuing an “economic D-Day” threat on the country, pledging to choke off Tehran financially. Bessent’s threats mark the latest escalation in Washington's economic campaign against Iran, with the conflict between the two countries in its seventh month.
 
With Iran yet to respond to the latest sanctions threat, several countries have said they will follow through on the US directive, banning the operation of Iranian carriers.
 
AFP quoted two Iraqi government sources on Monday saying Baghdad would disallow flights from Iranian airlines following the US Treasury's announcement.
 
Georgia has also announced the ban on Iranian carriers, while Iranian airline Mahan said it suspended service to Turkey at the request of the Turkish government.
 
The US and Iran have been at war since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader and senior military officials at the start of a broad offensive. Tehran responded by closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for energy transit, causing global oil prices to surge as the conflict spread across the Middle East.
 

Iran’s carriers reel under years of sanctions

 
The US imposed sanctions on all remaining Iranian airlines that had not yet been targeted earlier this month, including companies outside Iran accused of supporting the country’s aviation sector.
 
Years of sanctions had already crippled Iran’s aviation industry, making it difficult for the country’s airlines to buy new aircraft or obtain spare parts and maintenance services.  
 
The restrictions are part of a wider US sanctions regime aimed at isolating Iran from the global financial system. Secondary sanctions also expose foreign companies dealing with Iran in sectors such as energy, shipping, technology, gold and digital assets to potential penalties.
 

The China angle

 
Bessent’s remarks came a day after he held talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, ahead of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
 
China is a key economic partner and diplomatic backer of Iran, making Beijing’s cooperation important to Washington’s efforts to restrict Tehran’s access to international finance.
 
Bessent claimed Chinese officials had been “very engaged” in the US campaign to pressure Iran economically. He added that Washington was holding what he described as constructive talks with Chinese financial authorities, including People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, over compliance with US sanctions on Iran, Al Jazeera reported.
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Topics :US-Iran tensionsNew US sanctions on TehranIran economyBS Web Reports

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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