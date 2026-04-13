US to begin blockade of Iranian ports today; transit allowed via Hormuz

US Central Command has announced that it will begin a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday at 10 am ET.

CENTCOM said the blockade would be "enforced impartially against vessels of all nations" entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas.

It said it would still allow ships travelling between non-Iranian ports to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Traffic in the Strait has been limited even in the days since the ceasefire. Marine trackers say over 40 commercial ships have crossed since the start of the ceasefire.