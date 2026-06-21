US to charge tolls in Hormuz if Iran deal not reached in 60 days: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose US tolls in the Strait of Hormuz if a final deal with Iran isn't reached in 60 days.

Trump, spending the weekend at Camp David, underscored that the initial agreement to end the war with Iran calls for toll-free travel through the vital waterway for 60 days.

Then he said: "there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed." Trump said the money would be for "services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the West Asia for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs." The US president has faced a lot of blowback domestically for how the memorandum of understanding with Iran addresses the issue of tolls in the Strait of Hormuz. The deal only secures toll-free passage for 60 days and doesn't preclude future fees.