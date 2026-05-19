US to host G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31

The US will host the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31, with discussions expected to focus on global economic challenges, resilient supply chains and strengthening international cooperation.

The meeting, to be chaired by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will bring together foreign ministers from the world's leading economies to advance the G20'scoremission of promoting global stability and prosperity, the State Department said on Monday.

"Discussions will focus on strengthening international cooperation, addressing global economic challenges, and supporting open markets and resilient supply chains," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, as a centre of diplomacy, business, and global connectivity, provides an ideal setting for these critical discussions, he said.