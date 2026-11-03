US to mediate trilateral talks with Ukraine, Russia in Abu Dhabi next week

The United States will bring ​together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation, US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday.

US negotiators have been seeking a breakthrough ‌in the long-running conflict before the ​winter sets in. The ​last US-mediated peace talks took place in February before the ​United States and Israel launched a war against Iran.

Witkoff, in a social media post, said the new Abu Dhabi discussions will cover "post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures, and ending the war."

Witkoff and ​Jared Kushner, the lead US negotiators, are expected to represent the ‌US in Abu Dhabi, a senior US official told Reuters.

Russian President ​Vladimir Putin agreed to a new round of trilateral talks after meeting Witkoff in St Petersburg two weeks ago in the latest US push ‌to stop Europe's bloodiest conflict ​since World War Two. The ‌US official said American negotiators will meet at the working level ‌this week in Brussels with representatives from France, Germany, Britain, the ​European Union and NATO to discuss "Ukraine's security guarantees, Europe's future security framework, and economic support for Ukraine's ​reconstruction." The official said the meetings build on recent discussions among the parties and "reflect President Trump's continued efforts to ‌reach a lasting peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine."