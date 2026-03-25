US to send around 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne Division to West Asia

The American military is preparing to deploy around 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the West Asia, a person with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press.

The troops are to be sent in the coming days, the person said.

The unit is considered the Army's emergency response force and can typically be deployed on short notice. The force would include a battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team as well as Maj. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier, the division's commander, and division staff, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.