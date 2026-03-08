US Treasury Secretary Bessent nuances, thanks America's global partners

Two days after saying that the US had “permitted” India to import Russian crude oil, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday “thanked” America’s “international partners” for helping maintain stability in the world’s energy markets.

Sources in New Delhi said Bessent should have been careful with his remarks on Friday, and that his social media post on Sunday is evidence that the current administration in Washington, DC, now has a better understanding of India’s role in stabilising the world’s oil prices.

New Delhi has maintained ever since the White House imposed a 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods for its import of Russian crude — and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in August — that the Joe Biden administration wanted India to do “everything to stabilise the world energy markets, including buying oil from Russia.” Sources said India buying Russian oil is in “everyone’s interest”, as it would help keep oil prices in check across the world and also in the country, given that the conflict in West Asia could be a protracted one.

The Opposition had criticised the government, with Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh stating that Bessent’s remarks were proof that the government’s foreign policy is “cowardly and compromised”.

Bessent, in a social media post on Sunday, said that under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, “we are working with the world’s largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world’s energy markets while we eliminate threats to our safety and security.” Bessent said that this “is a shared purpose towards which we are all working, and we thank our international partners sharing this same goal.”