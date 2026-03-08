Home / World News / US Treasury Secretary Bessent nuances, thanks America's global partners

US Treasury Secretary Bessent nuances, thanks America's global partners

After controversy over remarks that the US "permitted" India to import Russian crude, Scott Bessent thanked international partners for helping stabilise global energy markets

d09-panel-bessent_dc
premium
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said America was working with the world’s largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world’s energy markets
Archis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
Two days after saying that the US had “permitted” India to import Russian crude oil, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday “thanked” America’s “international partners” for helping maintain stability in the world’s energy markets. 
Sources in New Delhi said Bessent should have been careful with his remarks on Friday, and that his social media post on Sunday is evidence that the current administration in Washington, DC, now has a better understanding of India’s role in stabilising the world’s oil prices. 
New Delhi has maintained ever since the White House imposed a 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods for its import of Russian crude — and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in August — that the Joe Biden administration wanted India to do “everything to stabilise the world energy markets, including buying oil from Russia.” Sources said India buying Russian oil is in “everyone’s interest”, as it would help keep oil prices in check across the world and also in the country, given that the conflict in West Asia could be a protracted one. 
The Opposition had criticised the government, with Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh stating that Bessent’s remarks were proof that the government’s foreign policy is “cowardly and compromised”. 
Bessent, in a social media post on Sunday, said that under US President Donald Trump’s leadership, “we are working with the world’s largest producers, consumers, and refiners to maintain stability in the world’s energy markets while we eliminate threats to our safety and security.” Bessent said that this “is a shared purpose towards which we are all working, and we thank our international partners sharing this same goal.” 
On Saturday, Bessent said that “to enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.” “India is an essential partner of the US, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage,” he said. 
In a post on Friday, Bessent said: “Our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil. As we work to ease the temporary gap in oil supply around the world, we have temporarily permitted them to accept Russian oil that is already on the water.” The remarks, especially the use of the word “permitted”, were met with protests by the Opposition in India.
 

Topics :US India relations Indian oil refinersRussia Oil production

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

