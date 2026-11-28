The Trump administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and prevented Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the group, according to 10 people familiar with the matter.

The previously unreported moves targeted two of OPEC’s five founding members, marking an unusually direct challenge to an organisation President Donald Trump has long accused of keeping oil prices artificially high.

US officials were pushing for greater oil production and investment in both countries at the time, and some worried OPEC production limits could eventually constrain those ambitions, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The US pressure on Venezuela went far enough that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer, persuading the Trump administration not to press the issue further, two people familiar with the matter said.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC at a government meeting this summer after discussions with US officials who encouraged the idea, two people familiar with the matter said. Iraq’s oil ministry pushed back, persuading al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group and consider seeking a higher production quota instead, the people said. The United States has powerful leverage over both countries. The US controls Venezuela’s access to state funds following the January ouster of Nicolas Maduro, while Iraq’s oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a relic of the 2003 Iraq War.

The US State Department did not answer questions about whether it had prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership fee. But it confirmed Washington has the power to decide on Venezuela’s use of state funds, now held in a US-controlled account set up after Maduro’s removal. “The Department receives disbursement requests from the interim Venezuelan government and reviews the requests, including against a list of approved and prohibited uses of the foreign Government Deposit Funds,” a State Department official told Reuters. The official said that it was possible that lower-level US officials had raised the question of leaving OPEC with Venezuela’s government earlier this year, but that “it has not been among the issues raised by high-level officials”.

The State Department’s conversations with Iraq, meanwhile, “have focused on improving energy infrastructure to increase production and transportation of energy, not OPEC,” the official said. Representatives for OPEC and for the governments of Venezuela, Iraq and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment. The US manoeuvres add strain to an organisation that has already lost four members since 2019, and whose share of the global oil market recently hit a low on the back of disruptions caused by the US and Israeli war on Iran, another OPEC founding member. “The risk of OPEC fracture is rising,” said Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro.

The United Arab Emirates announced its exit from OPEC earlier this year after becoming frustrated with the group’s production caps, while Angola, Ecuador and Qatar quit the group in 2024, 2020 and 2019, respectively. There are no indications the US was involved in those decisions. CUSTOMER TO COMPETITOR OPEC was founded in Baghdad in September 1960 by oil-producing countries seeking to assert more control over a global market that had become dominated by a small handful of Western oil companies. Founded by Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Venezuela, OPEC is now made up of 11 members. It has also developed an alliance with several other producer countries, including Russia, called OPEC+, which regularly meets to decide on coordinated production levels.

Trump has repeatedly attacked OPEC throughout his decades-long business and political career, calling it a cartel and a monopoly profiting from the rest of the world. Over the past decade, though, the US has become the world’s largest oil producer, turning it from an OPEC customer into its main rival for oil market share. After the US seized Maduro in January, the US State Department opened discussions with Venezuelan officials in Washington on whether the country should leave OPEC, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters. They did not identify the individuals who took part in those discussions. Trump wanted US oil majors to revive Venezuela’s oil output — something he said would shore up energy security in the Western Hemisphere — and worried that OPEC policy decisions could hinder that plan, the sources said.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened, however, persuading the Trump administration not to push further, two of the sources said. Saudi Arabia is OPEC’s top producer and its de facto leader. In August, Trump said it was up to Venezuela whether to leave OPEC. US officials this summer also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, encouraging Iraq’s departure from OPEC as US oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron planned major new investments there, two people familiar with the matter said. Al-Zaidi later raised the issue at a government meeting. His oil ministry persuaded him to stay and instead potentially seek a higher OPEC quota, they said.

The issue could come up again since some elements of Iraq’s ruling coalition are favourable to leaving OPEC and OPEC+, which they view as dominated by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the people said. There is no indication Washington has sought to block Baghdad’s OPEC dues. After the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, the United States began routing Iraq’s oil revenues through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That structure remains in place more than two decades later. This year, the US threatened to starve Iraq of its oil money if it didn’t cut Iran’s influence in its government.

‘MORE IMPORTANT MATTERS’ OPEC membership fee payments are typically due in the first quarter of each year and pay for staff salaries, research and travel at the OPEC Secretariat in Vienna. Unlike the United Nations, where dues are scaled to the size of a country’s economy, OPEC splits the fees equally among members at around €2.8 million ($3.08 million) each. The price tag is tiny compared to OPEC oil revenues, but paying it carries symbolic importance as a marker of continued membership in an organisation Caracas helped create. Washington argued money from Venezuela could be spent on more important matters, one of the people familiar with the country’s relationship with OPEC said.

OPEC has the discretion to disregard unpaid membership fees and is not planning to expel Venezuela over the issue, two OPEC sources told Reuters. Washington’s control of Venezuela’s oil revenues and finances has led some in the South American country to refer to their country as a US protectorate, instead of a sovereign nation. The US Government Accountability Office opened a formal investigation in July into the administration’s management and disbursement of Venezuelan oil revenues, following congressional requests for transparency. The Trump administration has said Venezuela’s oil revenues are being used to meet the needs of the Venezuelan people, including to pay government salaries and fund essential services.