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US veteran Republican Lindsey Graham dies at 71 after sudden illness

The cause of death was 'a brief and sudden illness,' Graham's office said in a post on X

Lindsey Graham
The veteran Republican lawmaker served in the Senate since January 2003 | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
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By Angela Cullen and Ros Krasny
 
Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senior senator and foreign policy hawk who changed from a Donald Trump skeptic to one of the US president’s strongest allies, died on July 11. He was 71.
 
The cause of death was “a brief and sudden illness,” Graham’s office said in a post on X that offered no additional details.
 
His family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” his office said.
 
The veteran Republican lawmaker served in the Senate since January 2003. Before that Graham was a House member from 1995 to 2003 and a South Carolina state lawmaker. He chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2021.
 
Seeking a fifth Senate term, Graham had been locked in a tight battle for re-election in the typically conservative southern state with Democrat Annie Andrews, a pediatrician. He won his primary election on June 9.
 
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Topics :US SenateRepublican PartyUS governmentTrump administration

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

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