Home / World News / US wholesale inflation hits highest annual rate since 2022, PPI rises 6.5%

US wholesale inflation hits highest annual rate since 2022, PPI rises 6.5%

Excluding food and energy, wholesale prices climbed 5 per cent from a year ago and 0.3 per cent from September.

US Wholesale Inflation
The producer price index rose 6.5 per cent from October 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 8:03 PM IST
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US wholesale inflation climbed in October from a year earlier at the fastest pace since 2022, adding to evidence of mounting price pressures throughout the economy.
 
The producer price index rose 6.5 per cent from October 2025, an acceleration from the prior month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday. On a monthly basis, the PPI increased 0.3 per cent .
 
Excluding food and energy, wholesale prices climbed 5 per cent from a year ago and 0.3 per cent from September.
 
The annual increase in the PPI illustrates how a supply-related surge this year in energy prices as well as robust demand are fanning inflationary pressures. The report showed another jump in transportation and warehousing costs, as well as higher food prices.
 
Figures earlier this week showed a gauge of underlying consumer inflation posted another firm advance during the month. Some Federal Reserve officials have signaled they may need to more aggressive with policy to bring down inflation.
 
Fed officials are widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Dec. 9.
 (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 8:03 PM IST

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