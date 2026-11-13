US wholesale inflation hits highest annual rate since 2022, PPI rises 6.5%

US wholesale inflation climbed in October from a year earlier at the fastest pace since 2022, adding to evidence of mounting price pressures throughout the economy.

The producer price index rose 6.5 per cent from October 2025, an acceleration from the prior month, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday. On a monthly basis, the PPI increased 0.3 per cent .

Excluding food and energy, wholesale prices climbed 5 per cent from a year ago and 0.3 per cent from September.

The annual increase in the PPI illustrates how a supply-related surge this year in energy prices as well as robust demand are fanning inflationary pressures. The report showed another jump in transportation and warehousing costs, as well as higher food prices.