US would reject Iran deal with shipping tolls on Hormuz: Trump warns Tehran

By Jennifer A Dlouhy

President Donald Trump said tolls on ships sailing in the Strait of Hormuz would be a red line issue for the US in negotiations with Iran.

Asked if he would reject a final Iran deal if it included any service or shipping fees in the strait, Trump said that he would.

“It would be unacceptable to me, because we have numerous strengths, and if you did that for them, you’d have to do it for other people,” the president told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “It would be a game changer.”

The comments represent his most definitive statement yet about possible maritime service fees and shipping tolls that could be imposed in the strait, a crucial waterway for transporting crude, natural gas, fertiliser and other commodities.

Iran sought to claim control of the strait after the US and Israel launched strikes against the country, denying passage to ships that hadn’t been pre-authorised and effectively shutting down the waterway. The country has since signaled that it plans to administer the strait, either alone or in conjunction with neighboring Gulf states. Last week, for example, Iran said that ships need its permission to cross the waterway and would require a mandatory insurance policy to do so. That policy is free for now, but could potentially pave the way for fees down the line. At the same time, the global shipping industry and countries outside the region reliant on maritime goods have warned against allowing Iran to normalise fees, arguing it could open the door to tolls on other critical international shipping lanes.