Home / World News / Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez to visit India from June 3-7

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez to visit India from June 3-7

Rodriguez took charge as Venezuela's acting President following the detention of then President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January

Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:13 PM IST
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Delcy Rodriguez, the acting President of Venezuela, will undertake a five-day visit to India beginning Wednesday to shore up bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and technology.

Rodriguez is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, announcing her June 3 to 7 trip.

Rodriguez took charge as Venezuela's acting President following the detention of then President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in January.

She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and finance, science and technology, communication and information, and transportation, Jaiswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :VenezuelaVenezuela CrisisVenezuela economy

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

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