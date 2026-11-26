Vera von Lehndorff, who as Veruschka, one of the world’s first supermodels, blurred the lines between fashion and art and, in the process, became a pop-culture icon of the Swinging Sixties far beyond the confines of the runway and magazine spreads, died on Tuesday in Berlin. She was 87. Her death was announced on the website of Gräfin von Lehndorff, a clothing company owned by her sister Catharina Kappelhoff-Wulff.

For more than a decade, the German-born Veruschka was the stunning standard-bearer for a rapidly changing cosmopolitan culture, defined by bright colours, strong women and the collapsing barriers between high art and pop sensibilities. At 6-foot-1 and just 125 pounds, she literally stood above the crowd, even when she was wrapping her body in complex athletic poses, draped in diaphanous shifts and gowns for star photographers like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn and Helmut Newton. At one point, she was said to be the highest-paid model in the world, commanding $10,000 a day.

“There are imitations of Sophia Loren, only not as good,” Avedon once said, “and a new Garbo is discovered every decade, but there is and will always be only one Veruschka.” More than just a muse, Veruschka was a collaborator, often going directly to Diana Vreeland, the powerful editor of Vogue in the 1960s, with detailed suggestions for photo shoots. “I could call her up and say, ‘Diana, I have an idea,’ and she would listen to it, and if she liked it she would say, ‘Great! Let’s do it,’” Veruschka said in a 2000 interview with Dutch, a fashion magazine. She considered herself an artist and saw modeling as an extension of her creative vision. “I transform myself,” she told The New York Times in 1996. “My body is my instrument and with that I work.”

That same year, she had a brief but memorable role in the hit film “Blow-Up,” directed by Michelangelo Antonioni. She played herself, posing suggestively for a photo session with a swinging London fashion photographer (David Hemmings) that ends with him, camera clicking away, bestride her as she writhes on the floor — an instantly iconic image that became the centerpiece of the film’s poster. By one count, she appeared on some 800 magazine covers. But she was most closely associated with Vogue and Vreeland. She was on the cover of American Vogue 13 times in 10 years, and in hundreds of photos inside its pages.

Many of her shoots pushed the boundaries of what fashion could be. In one shoot, she posed naked in body paint; in another, at the Grand Canyon, she wore outfits pieced together from wires. The artist Salvador Dalí covered her in shaving cream to create a “living sculpture.” While living in Florence, she was approached at the Uffizi Gallery by the photographer Ugo Mulas, who suggested that she consider becoming a model. Through his connections, she was soon in front of cameras in Paris and New York, but said that she felt self-conscious about her height and size-11 feet. Eventually, she returned to Italy, where she began a relationship with the photographer Franco Rubartelli. Together, they worked on developing her modeling skills — above all, how to use her height to her advantage by contorting and extending her limbs. By 1964, she was in high demand on both sides of the Atlantic. She worked closely with Vogue and with a small number of photographers, but resisted signing long-term contracts, for fear of losing her artistic independence.