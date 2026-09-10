Vessel traffic through Strait of Hormuz falls to 7, below 10-day average

Vessel transits at the Strait of Hormuz fell slightly on Wednesday to ??seven, compared with the previous day's 12, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Thursday, with levels also lower than the 10-day average of 14.
Out of these seven, four vessels exited and three entered, according to the data.
Some vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and these are not considered in the counts.
Of the exits, one was a very large crude carrier - Finland Prosperity - carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude.
No tankers carrying liquefied natural gas exited the strait.
The remaining three exits were made by two dry bulk carriers and a short-range dirty ??products tanker.
Meanwhile, of the three ships that entered, one was a dry bulk carrier and the other two were a short-range tanker and a medium-range-sized tanker.
At the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, some 28 commodity ships transited on Wednesday, a level similar to the 10-day average of 27.
Of the total, 16 ships entered and 12 exited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)