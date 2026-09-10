Vessel transits ​at the Strait of Hormuz fell slightly on Wednesday to ??seven, compared with the previous day's 12, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Thursday, with levels also ‌lower than the ​10-day average of 14.

Out ​of these seven, four vessels exited and ​three entered, according to the data.

Some vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and these are ​not considered in the counts.

Of the exits, one ‌was a very large crude carrier - Finland Prosperity - ​carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude.

No tankers carrying liquefied natural gas exited the strait.

The ‌remaining three exits ​were made by ‌two dry bulk carriers and a short-range ‌dirty ??products tanker.