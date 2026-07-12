Vinod Khosla-led group to buy Seattle Seahawks in $9.6 billion NFL deal

By Tony Czuczka

A group led by tech billionaire Vinod Khosla agreed to buy the Seattle Seahawks in a deal that has been expected to set a National Football League record.

The deal is valued at $9.6 billion, Sportico reported earlier Saturday, citing people familiar with the details.

The estate of Microsoft Corp. co-founder Paul Allen, the franchise’s late owner, has entered into a formal sale agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family, including Vinod Khosla, according to a press release from the Seahawks.

The statement didn’t disclose terms of the transaction, which are subject to NFL approval.