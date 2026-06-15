Violation of red lines won't be tolerated: Iran after Israel strikes Beirut

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr on Sunday warned that a response was forthcoming following Israel's strike on Beirut, asserting that any violation of the Islamic Republic's "red lines" would not be tolerated.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Zolghadr said, "A response is ahead," while emphasising that the "unity of fronts has created a security chain in defence of the region." He further stressed the importance of Lebanon to Iran, stating that "Lebanon is our life, and violating the Islamic Republic's red lines will not be tolerated."

The remarks came after the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) carried out what it described as a "precise strike" on a Hezbollah command centre in Beirut's Dahieh area on Sunday. The Israeli military said the operation was conducted in response to the launch of aerial targets toward Israeli territory earlier in the day.

In a statement on Telegram, the IDF said the targeted facility was being used by Hezbollah operatives to coordinate and advance attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers stationed in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah also claimed that it had conducted a drone strike targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the southern Lebanese town of Qantara. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also criticised the Israeli strike, saying the attack on Beirut "should not have happened" at a time when efforts to secure a peace agreement with Iran were nearing completion. In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could derail ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran," Trump said, while reiterating Israel's right to self-defence but describing the triggering incident as "very small and meaningless." The US President expressed optimism that a peace agreement with Iran could soon be signed, describing it as a key step toward preventing nuclear proliferation and bringing long-term stability to West Asia. He also called for an end to attacks by both Israel and Hezbollah, saying the region stood on the brink of a potentially historic breakthrough.