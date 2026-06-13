Violations of US blockade in Hormuz Strait will not be tolerated: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that any violation of the American blockade and illicit transport of Iranian oil through the Straits of Hormuz will not be tolerated, an official statement said Saturday.

Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who spoke with him on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the death of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.

"The Secretary stressed that all commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.