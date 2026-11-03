Volkswagen supplier to cut 3,400 jobs, close German sites on weak demand

By Marilen Martin

Schaeffler AG is set to close five sites in Europe, targeting another round of job cuts as the Volkswagen AG supplier shrinks high-cost operations in Germany.

The firm will eliminate 3,460 jobs in Europe, some three quarters of those in Germany, the maker of ball bearings and hybrid-electric drivetrains said Tuesday. Four sites will shutter in its home country with one more in Belgium.

The shares declined as much as 3% in early Frankfurt trading, bringing losses this year to nearly 30%.

Schaeffler, which also supplies General Motors Co. and BMW AG, said it’s responding to the downturn in the auto market and intensifying competition, led by much weaker demand for fuel-burning cars, as well as the delayed ramp-up of electric mobility.

The company also said it needs to reduce jobs in Germany, where costs per employee are about two-and-a-half times higher than elsewhere in Europe. European auto suppliers are under mounting pressure from weak vehicle demand, rising Chinese competition and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles. Chief Executive Officer Klaus Rosenfeld said conditions for Germany’s auto industry had worsened significantly since Schaeffler announced its previous restructuring program in 2024. Production volumes are falling more sharply than expected. “We need to adjust our structures here so that we can continue to operate competitively in the future,” Rosenfeld said in an interview. “Hoping for things to improve isn’t enough, we have to actively address the problems, and one of them is the significantly higher personnel costs we have here.”

Schaeffler has about 109,000 position globally. On Tuesday, the company said its measures will cut some 9% of its core workforce in Germany, which it said amounted to 31,957 employees, by 2028. Including a previous round of mass job cuts only two years ago, the reduction in Germany at its core workforce increases to about 18%, it said. Labor union IG Metall and Schaeffler’s group works council criticized the new restructuring plan, saying repeated rounds of job cuts and site closures were weakening the company’s German industrial base. “One restructuring program now follows the next before the consequences of the previous one have even been dealt with,” said Thomas Höhn, IG Metall’s representative for Schaeffler. “That is not a strategy for the future of Germany as an industrial location.”

Salary Cut The company’s top executives will give up 10% of their base salary, Rosenfeld said. The company also plans to eliminate two management levels. Smaller pay reductions further down the hierarchy may help lower personnel costs and reduce the number of jobs that need to be cut, he said. The measures are expected to yield about €300 million ($336 million) in annual savings from 2030 and result in about €480 million in one-time expenses. The cutbacks target reducing overcapacity and complexity as well as adjust lower research and development activities. The latest measures come only weeks after Schaeffler said it had completed an earlier restructuring program ahead of schedule. That plan, announced in November 2024, targeted 4,700 job reductions in Europe and about €290 million in annual savings by 2029.