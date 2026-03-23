Wall Street jumps after Trump delays Iran strikes; oil falls, dollar dips

The main US indexes climbed in broad gains on Monday after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants following "productive conversations" with Tehran.

Iran's foreign ministry refuted the claim, with a spokesperson saying they had held no discussions with the United States and that their conditions to end the war had not changed.

A source told Reuters Israeli officials believed the US and Iran could hold talks this week.

Global markets staged a sharp recovery after Trump's comments, with Europe's STOXX 600 and precious metals edging up while oil prices fell, signaling improving risk appetite. They had been trading lower after threats of attacks on Israeli and Iranian power networks.

"It (the comments) buys time. We are in a very intense conflict... maybe they need some more time to prepare whatever they're staging to do. I don't see this conflict going back in the bottle overnight," said David Bianco, Americas chief investment officer at DWS. Investors trimmed bets on interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve following Trump's comments, which now stand at 24 per cent for a cut in December, compared with more than 50 per cent earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch. Markets had scaled back bets last week to show no easing was expected in 2026 after the central bank struck a hawkish tone, projecting higher inflation and a single reduction this year.

"The Fed is stuck where they are for a while longer. Conflict is inflationary, but you don't hike when your country's in the middle of a deep, escalating conflict," said Bianco. At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 888.09 points, or 1.95 per cent , to 46,465.56, the S&P 500 added 108.40 points, or 1.67 per cent , to 6,614.88, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 399.63 points, or 1.85 per cent , to 22,047.64. All three indexes were set for their biggest single-day jumps since February 6. The Russell 2000 gained 2.9 per cent . The small-cap index, sensitive to higher interest rates, on Friday ended more than 10 per cent below its record close of January 22, confirming it had been in correction territory.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge - retreated after earlier hitting its highest level in two weeks - and was last down 1.82 points at 24.96. Oil prices fell by more than 10 per cent , but energy stocks were mixed. The energy index was up 0.6 per cent , in line with broader markets. Airlines jumped, with American Airlines and United Airlines adding more than 5 per cent each. Cruise ship operators soared, with Carnival Corp, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Viking Holdings all gaining more than 7 per cent . S&P 500 Consumer discretionary stocks rose 3 per cent .